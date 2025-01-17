Priyanka Chopra Jonas flies to Hyderabad amid rumours of collaboration with SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently flew from Toronto to Hyderabad amidst rumours of a collaboration with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu.

A video Priyanka shared on Friday shows her seated on a Dubai-bound flight with a folder on her lap. From Dubai, the Baywatch actress boarded another flight to Hyderabad. The video is set to a track from Rajamouli’s Oscar-winning film RRR.

As per media reports, Priyanka has been roped in for Rajamouli’s upcoming project, tentatively titled SSMB 29. The upcoming film, expected to hit theatres in 2027, also stars Mahesh Babu.

On the work front, Priyanka is set to return as spy agent Nadia Sinh in Amazon MGM Studios and AGBO’s Citadel Season 2. The 42-year-old actress has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming action film, The Bluff, helmed by Frank Ewen Flowers. Additionally, Priyanka has Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State in the pipeline. She is also expected to be a part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Ramin Bahrani’s 2021 film The White Tiger is the last Indian film Priyanka starred in. The movie also features Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli’s last directorial venture RRR, starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran, was a massive commercial success. The film earned Rs 1,387 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 2022. Furthermore, the song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, making it the first song from an Indian film, as well as the first from an Asian film, to win in this category.

Mahesh Babu’s last film appearance was in Guntur Kaaram (2024), directed by Trivikram Srinivas and co-starring Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj and Ramya Krishna.