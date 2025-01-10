Christopher Nolan’s ‘Interstellar’ to re-release in Indian theatres in February

Christopher Nolan’s Academy Award-winning film Interstellar (2014) is set to re-release in Indian theatres on February 7 to mark its 10th anniversary, Warner Bros India announced on Friday.

Interstellar was re-released in 70mm IMAX film and IMAX Digital formats in North American and Canadian theatres on December 6, 2024, but the India release was postponed as IMAX screens were allotted to Allu Arjun’s blockbuster film Pushpa 2: The Rule, which released a day before.

“The stars are aligning again! Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar returns to cinemas in India and also in IMAX on February 7. Relive the journey beyond time and space,” Warner Bros wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film.

Starring Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon, Interstellar is set in a time when Earth is rendered inhabitable following a devastating crop blight and severe dust storms. Led by Cooper (McConaughey), a team of astronauts embark on a perilous journey through a wormhole in search of a new hospitable planet. They encounter several challenges, including time dilation and the struggles of human survival in a hostile earth.

The film earned USD 730 million at the global box office during its original run and was nominated in five categories at the 2015 Academy Awards. It won an Oscar in the best visual effects category.

Christopher Nolan's latest film was the 2023 biopic Oppenheimer, which tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist behind the development of the atomic bomb during WWII.

Nolan is currently working on an adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey, the ancient Greek epic that follows Odysseus’ challenging journey home after the Trojan War. The film will use advanced IMAX technology that Nolan is still developing.

Written by Nolan, Odyssey will feature an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, and Charlize Theron. The filmmaker is also producing the project with his partner and wife, Emma Thomas, through their Syncopy banner.