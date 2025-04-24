Chiyaan Vikram-starrer ‘Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2’ out on OTT: When and where to watch

Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram’s action drama Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 is now streaming on Prime Video, the streamer announced on Thursday.

“From redemption to revenge, one night changes everything #VeeraDheeraSooranOnPrime, Watch Now,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film.

Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 theatrically released on March 27.

Produced by Riya Shibu, the Tamil action drama also stars S.J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu (in his Tamil cinema debut), Dushara Vijayan and Siddique Mamathu. The film’s prequel, Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 1, is yet to go on the floors.

Originally announced in October 2023 as Chiyaan 62, the film features music composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar. Theni Eswar has handled the film’s cinematography, while Prasanna GK serves as the editor.

Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 follows the story of Chiyaan Vikram’s Kaali, a seemingly ordinary provision store owner leading a quiet family life. However, beneath this facade, Kaali is entangled in a perilous crime network. S.J. Suryah portrays SP Arunagiri, a police officer determined to apprehend Kaali.

Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan, which is currently streaming on Netflix. He is also gearing up for the release of Gautham Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram.

According to media reports, Dhruva Natchathiram’s release has been delayed due to financial and legal issues. However, as per the latest reports, the film has finally secured a new release date in May, though the makers are yet to make an official announcement.

Dhruva Natchathiram began production in 2017 and was put on hold. The film was finally completed in 2023.