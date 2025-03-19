Chiyaan Vikram-starrer ‘Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2’ to hit theatres this month

Chiyaan Vikram is set to portray protagonist Kaali in S.U. Arun Kumar’s upcoming action thriller Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, which will hit theatres worldwide on March 27, production banner HR Pictures announced on social media on March 17.

Sharing a new poster of the film, the makers wrote, “Get ready to celebrate @chiyaan as #Kaali in #VeeraDheeraSooran with a grand audio and trailer launch on March 20th, 7:00 PM at Vel Tech University, Avadi, Chennai. See you there for an exciting evening filled with music and entertainment.”

Produced by Riya Shibu, the upcoming Tamil film also stars S.J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu (in his Tamil cinema debut), Dushara Vijayan and Siddique Mamathu. The film’s prequel, Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 1, is yet to go on the floors.

Originally announced in October 2023 under the title Chiyaan 62, the film features music composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar. Theni Eswar has handled the film’s cinematography, while Prasanna GK serves as the editor.

Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 follows Kaali, a provision store owner and devoted family man, whose entanglement in a dangerous crime network and a secretive mission drive the narrative. The trailer of the film is set to drop on March 20.

Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan, currently streaming on Netflix.