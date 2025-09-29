'Proud of you': Chiranjeevi congratulates Ram Charan on completing 18 years in cinema

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi on Sunday marked his son Ram Charan’s 18-year journey in the film industry with an emotional message, praising the actor’s “discipline, hard work, perseverance, humility, and dedication.”

Taking to X, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Charan Babu, I am so happy that your cinematic journey, which began 18 years ago with ‘Chirutha’, has become immortalised in the hearts of millions of fans today. That moment when I saw you as a hero on screen… I will never forget it as a father.”

He further added, “As a father, I will always be proud of you… Wishing you to scale many more peaks with the love of the Telugu audience and the blessings of God… Victory…!”

Production house Vriddhi Cinemas also joined the celebrations by unveiling a new poster from Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi. The banner wrote on X, “Celebrating our #Peddi’s 18 incredible years in cinema… Here’s to celebrating MEGA POWER STAR @AlwaysRamCharan and his journey. This is just the beginning. Bigger things await starting from #Peddi. #18YearsOfRAMCHARANsGlory #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026.”

The Peddi team recently announced that the film has completed half its production, with editing and shooting progressing simultaneously. The movie is slated for a global release on March 27, 2026.