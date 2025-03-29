Children’s music brand Rockabye Baby to turn K-pop band BTS songs into lullabies

Rockabye Baby, the children's music brand that turns popular songs into lullabies, is set to use K-pop boy band BTS’ songs for their next album, the US media reported on Saturday.

According to the US-based music and entertainment magazine Billboard, the album containing lullaby renditions of BTS tracks will feature a total of 13 songs. The tracklist includes Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit Permission to Dance, Life Goes On, Boy With Luv, Butter, Dynamite, IDOL, Blood, Sweat & Tears, ON, DOPE, DNA, Fake Love, Save Me and Spring Day.

The project marks Rockabye Baby’s first album inspired by K-pop music. The children’s music brand has already released lullaby versions of songs by Bad Bunny, Dolly Parton, Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Beyoncé.

Rockabye Baby also shared a teaser of its soothing take on BTS’ 2020 hit Dynamite. In the 56-second-long clip, the song’s iconic melody is played on a xylophone as the music brand’s teddy bear mascot turns his bedroom into a stage, brings his stuffed toys to be his bandmates, and tries his hand at K-pop dance moves.

The upcoming project comes amid the seven-member band’s mandatory service in the South Korean military. In June last year, Jin was the first to be discharged among the septet, followed by J-Hope in October.

BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2020 titled BE. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with seven tracks topping the chart.