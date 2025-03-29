MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 29 March 2025

Children’s music brand Rockabye Baby to turn K-pop band BTS songs into lullabies

The album containing lullaby renditions of BTS tracks will feature a total of 13 songs including Permission to Dance, Dynamite and Butter

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.03.25, 12:07 PM
BTS members

BTS members Getty Images

Rockabye Baby, the children's music brand that turns popular songs into lullabies, is set to use K-pop boy band BTS’ songs for their next album, the US media reported on Saturday.

According to the US-based music and entertainment magazine Billboard, the album containing lullaby renditions of BTS tracks will feature a total of 13 songs. The tracklist includes Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit Permission to Dance, Life Goes On, Boy With Luv, Butter, Dynamite, IDOL, Blood, Sweat & Tears, ON, DOPE, DNA, Fake Love, Save Me and Spring Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project marks Rockabye Baby’s first album inspired by K-pop music. The children’s music brand has already released lullaby versions of songs by Bad Bunny, Dolly Parton, Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Beyoncé.

Rockabye Baby also shared a teaser of its soothing take on BTS’ 2020 hit Dynamite. In the 56-second-long clip, the song’s iconic melody is played on a xylophone as the music brand’s teddy bear mascot turns his bedroom into a stage, brings his stuffed toys to be his bandmates, and tries his hand at K-pop dance moves.

The upcoming project comes amid the seven-member band’s mandatory service in the South Korean military. In June last year, Jin was the first to be discharged among the septet, followed by J-Hope in October.

BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2020 titled BE. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with seven tracks topping the chart.

RELATED TOPICS

BTS Rockabye Baby
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Death toll from 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar jumps to over 1,000

The country's military-led government said in a statement that 1,002 people have now been found dead and another 2,376 injured, with 30 others missing
Amit Shah
Quote left Quote right

The DMK which has not started medical and engineering courses in Tamil, is actually anti-Tamil

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT