‘Half CA’ Season 2 trailer: Archie struggles with articleship, Niraj deals with exam blues

Ahsaas Channa’s Archie Mehta and Gyanendra Tripathi’s Niraj Goyal are going through a tough phase in their CA journey in the trailer of Half CA Season 2, dropped by The Viral Fever on Friday ahead of its August 27 premiere.

The two-minute-12-second long trailer revolves around aspiring CAs, as they manage professional deadlines, exam preparations and personal sacrifices. While Archie struggles through her articleship, Niraj tackles the pressure of clearing his final CA exam.

For both, this period demands endurance, resilience and strong self-confidence.

“Hamare favourite CA aspirants aa gaye hai wapas life ka agla padhav paar karne! Watch Half CA Season 2, streaming from 27 Aug on Amazon MX Player for FREE,” reads the caption on X.

Directed by Pratish Mehta, Half CA Season 2 is written by Tatsat Pandey, Harish Peddinti and Khushbu Baid.

Half CA Season 1 premiered July 25, 2023. The series follows the story of two CA aspirants, Archie and Niraj, from different stages of the course as they navigate its toughest challenges. Season 2 continues from the events of the first season.

Produced by The Viral Fever, Half CA Season 2 also features Prit Kamani, Aishwarya Ojha, Anmol Kajani and Rohan Joshi in pivotal roles.