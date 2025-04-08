‘Chhorii 2’ to ‘Black Mirror’ Season 7: New films and shows dropping on OTT this week

This week’s OTT lineup offers a mix of mythical adventures, horror stories, tales of organised crime, and edge-of-your-seat tech thrillers. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 4

Streaming from: April 8

Streaming on: Netflix

The German cult favourite How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) returns for its final season. After four years behind bars, former teen drug kingpin Moritz Zimmermann (Maximilian Mundt) walks back into a world that has moved on without him. His former allies, Lenny (Danilo Kamperidis) and Dan (Damian Hardung), have rebranded their operation into a legit supplement company called Bonus Life. But for Moritz, their success feels like a betrayal, and he’s determined to reclaim his influence at any cost.

Spy High

Streaming from: April 8

Streaming on: Prime Video

This four-part investigative show takes viewers back to the shocking 2010 case of Robbins vs Lower Merion School District in Pennsylvania. It revolves around 15-year-old Blake Robbins, who discovered that his school had been using his laptop’s webcam to secretly take photos of him — images that were later cited as “evidence” of alleged drug use. What begins as a local controversy quickly snowballs into a national conversation about privacy, surveillance, and the boundaries of institutional overreach.

Black Mirror Season 7

Streaming from: April 10

Streaming on: Netflix

Charlie Brooker’s iconic show in speculative fiction returns with a new season that continues to explore humanity’s tangled relationship with technology. One of the episodes this season is USS Callister: Into Infinity, a sequel to the 2017 fan-favourite that saw Cristin Milioti’s Nanette Cole break free from digital captivity. Milioti reprises her role in a follow-up that promises to explore what freedom looks like in a universe still controlled by code.

G20

Streaming from: April 10

Streaming on: Prime Video

Viola Davis leads this high-octane political thriller as President Danielle Sutton, attending the G20 Summit in Cape Town when terrorists orchestrate a takeover of the venue. With world leaders held hostage and her own life in peril, Sutton must activate her dormant military instincts and strategic brilliance to outmaneuver the assailants. Drawing ideas from her past in the armed forces, she orchestrates a resistance while trying to protect her family from afar. The film also stars Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, and Antony Starr in pivotal roles.

Moonrise

Streaming from: April 10

Streaming on: Netflix

Set in a future where the moon is fighting for independence from Earth, Moonrise blends anime-style visuals with heavy themes of grief, loyalty, and war. The story follows Jack Shadow, an Earth soldier whose family was killed in a lunar rebel attack. Seeking revenge and redemption, Jack is deployed as a scout to the moon, only to find that the enemy he’s meant to destroy isn’t as inhuman as he imagined.

Chhorii 2

Streaming from: April 11

Streaming on: Prime Video

The chilling horror sequel picks up with Sakshi (Nushrratt Bharuccha), now a mother, living in isolation with her daughter Ishani, who suffers from a rare condition that makes sunlight deadly. Their fragile existence begins to unravel when Ishani disappears under mysterious circumstances, seemingly drawn back to the haunted village Sakshi had once escaped. Joined by Inspector Samar (Gashmeer Mahajani), Sakshi must confront her past once more and face Daasi Ma (Soha Ali Khan), a sinister matriarch deeply entwined with the village’s dark legacy.

Your Friends & Neighbors

Streaming from: April 11

Streaming on: Apple TV+

Jon Hamm headlines this drama as Coop, a disgraced hedge fund manager whose life unravels after a divorce and public scandal. Desperate to maintain the illusion of affluence in his posh Westmont Village neighborhood, Coop begins burglarizing the homes of his wealthy neighbours. But what starts as a survival tactic soon becomes an obsession, as he uncovers secrets more sordid than his own. Also starring Olivia Munn and Amanda Peet, Your Friends & Neighbors is a simmering suburban noir that explores the rot beneath manicured perfection.

Lojja 2

Streaming from: April 11

Streaming on: Hoichoi

Directed by Aditi Roy and based on research by Samragnee Bandyopadhyay, the second season of the critically-acclaimed drama series follows Jaya, a homemaker, who breaks free from a toxic marriage in the first season. The second season of Lojja witnesses the transformation of Jaya (Priyanka Sarkar). Once an introverted and timid woman, Jaya now finds herself with nothing left to lose as she fights back against relentless abuse and injustice. When her close friend, Shourjya (Indrasish Ray), dies under mysterious circumstances, Jaya becomes the prime suspect.