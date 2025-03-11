Vicky Kaushal pays tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on Maratha king's death anniversary

Chhaava star Vicky Kaushal paid tribute to the Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on the latter’s 150th death anniversary on Tuesday.

“Today, on the Punyatithi of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, I bow to the warrior who chose death over surrender, who stood tall in the face of unimaginable torture and who lived and died for his belief,” the 36-year-old actor wrote in a note on Instagram alongside a still from the historical drama.

He further wrote, “Some roles stay with you forever, and playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in #Chhaava has been one of them. His story is not just history- it is courage, sacrifice and an undying spirit that still inspires millions. Zinda Rahey.”

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava has crossed the domestic box office collection of Sunny Deol’s 2023 period action drama film Gadar 2, according to latest trade reports.

The biopic stars Vicky as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s eldest son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna plays Maharani Yesubai, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s wife, while Akshaye Khanna portrays Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in the film. The cast also includes Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh and Divya Dutta in key roles.

Chhaava has become the highest-grossing film of Vicky’s acting career in India, surpassing the 2019 war action film Uri: The Surgical Strike, for which he won a National Award.

Following the blockbuster success of its Hindi version, a Telugu-dubbed version of Chhaava was released in theatres on March 7.