Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ trailer

Marvel Entertainment has dropped the trailer for their upcoming television series Daredevil: Born Again, slated to hit Disney+ on March 4.

The upcoming Disney+ series serves as a sequel to Netflix's Daredevil, which released in 2015 and ran till 2018.

The two-minute-six-second-long trailer brings back Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/ Daredevil, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities fighting for justice through his law firm. While Matt seems to have retired from being the protector of Hell's Kitchen, former mob boss Wilson Fisk/ Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) is in New York to pursue a political career. As their past identities start to slip, the two men find themselves on a deadly path. The action-packed video also reveals that Daredevil will confront Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle a.k.a. The Punisher.

Cox was last seen in the 2022 series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law alongside Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk. He also made cameo appearances in the Disney+ series Echo and Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter Parker’s lawyer.

“The characters in the comics, they’re such great characters,” Cox said in a statement back in November 2024. “The dynamic between these two in 60-plus years of comic history is phenomenal. It’s a wealth of information and knowledge to draw upon. So, we kind of hit the lottery with being cast in this show. I don’t want to embarrass Vincent, but it’s such an honour to share the screen with him... To work opposite this man has been one of the great honors of my career,” he added.

Along with Cox, D’Onofrio and Bernthal, the series will also bring back Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna and Wilson Bethel as Poindexter. Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva and Jeremy Earl also feature in the cast.

Creator Dario Scardapane serves as an executive producer of Daredevil: Born Again alongside Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Christopher Ord, Matthew Corman, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. The episodes are directed by Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, David Boyd, and Benson and Moorhead.