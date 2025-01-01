Chandan Roy Sanyal to play Ramkrishna Paramhansa in Binodiini-Ekti Natir Upakhyan

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal is set to play Indian religious leader Ramkrishna Paramhansa in Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s upcoming film Binodiini-Ekti Natir Upakhyan, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Sharing the first-look character poster of Chandan Roy as Ramkrishna, production house Dev Entertainment Ventures wrote on X, “On the auspicious ceremony of Sri Sri Ramkrishna Paramhans' Kalpataru Utsav, we are honoured to unveil the most awaited look of Sri Ramkrishna in our magnum opus Binodiini-Ekti Natir Upakhyan. Nationally acclaimed actor Chandan Roy Sanyal embraces the role of iconic figure.”

The poster evokes a spiritual narrative, featuring Chandan dressed in simple, flowing white cloth draped over his shoulder. Sporting a long beard, he is seated cross-legged on a rug. His expression is calm and introspective.

Rukmini Maitra will portray the iconic Bengali thespian Nati Binodini in the period drama Binodiini - Ekti Natir Upakhyan. The film will follow Binodini’s remarkable theatre career, chronicling her rise to fame at a young age.

In 2019, Aakash Aath aired a TV show based on Nati Binodini’s life, starring Swagata Sen. The series chronicles her journey as she defies societal norms, joining theatre under Girish Ghosh’s mentorship. At a time when women were confined to the andarmahal (inner sanctum of the house), Binodini fought to make her mark in the male-dominated world of theatre.

Produced by Dev Entertainment Ventures and Pramod Films in association with Assorted Motion Pictures, the film is slated to hit theatres on January 23.

Chandan Roy Sanyal was last seen in Vivek Budakoti’s Patna Shukla alongside Raveena Tandon.