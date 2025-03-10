How Bollywood stars celebrated Team India’s Champions Trophy win

Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Jr NTR, Vivek Oberoi and Chiranjeevi were among the celebrities who lauded the ‘Men in Blue’ after Team India’s Champions Trophy win over New Zealand at the finals in Dubai on Sunday.

India clinched a four-wicket victory at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.Actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram story to congratulate Team India on their victory. “Well done boyssss,” the 37- year-old-actor wrote.

Ajay Devgn shared a video of his wife Kajol’s character Anjali from her 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham rejoicing at Team India’s victory. “The same atmosphere still prevails in our home today… Congratulations Team India,” reads the post.

Bobby Deol couldn’t take his eyes off the TV screen during the thrilling match.

Vivek Oberoi, who attended the Champions Trophy with son Vivaan, penned a heartfelt note on Team India’s win. “Today, Rohit's lions have avenged the 2000 Champions Trophy loss to New Zealand! Team India now holds the record for the highest win percentage at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium,” he wrote on Instagram.

Jr NTR also took to X to congratulate team India on its victory.

Actress Genelia Deshmukh rejoiced in joy along with her sons as the winning shot was hit.

“The trophy is coming home! A masterclass of skill, grit and passion by Team India, On top of the world,” wrote Abhishek Bachchan on social media.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri congratulated Team India Captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli for leading India to such a comprehensive victory.

Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Juhi Chawla and Allu Arjun also congratulated Team India, celebrating their remarkable win and expressing pride in the team’s outstanding performance.