Hollywood stars recall Los Angeles wildfire horror: ‘Most horrific fire since ’93’

Hollywood stars including Cary Elwes, Cameron Mathison and Spencer Pratt have lost their Los Angeles homes to Pacific Palisades wildfire, a catastrophe that has already destroyed over 1,000 structures and claimed five lives.

Actor Cary Elwes, known for Seinfeld, The X-Files and Stranger Things, said his family members were evacuated in time, expressing gratitude to the personnel involved in firefighting efforts.

“Sadly, we did lose our home, but we are grateful to have survived this truly devastating fire. Our hearts go out to all the families impacted by this tragic event, and we also wish to extend our gratitude to all the firefighters, first responders, and law enforcement who worked tirelessly through the night and are still at it,” Elwes wrote in his note on Instagram

Sharing a picture of a house on fire, Freaky Friday actress Jamie Lee Curtis wrote, “My community, and possibly my home, is on fire. My family is safe. Many of my friends will lose their homes. Many other communities as well.”

Singer-songwriter Mandy Moore shared that her family was evacuated but her children's school and their favourite restaurants were gutted in the fire, which stretched from the Pacific Palisades to Pasadena, east of the city of LA, on Tuesday.

“Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all the many losses, including my own. My children’s school is gone. Our favourite restaurants, leveled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too. Our community is broken, but we will rebuild together,” she wrote in her caption alongside a set of videos capturing plumes of smoke rising from the wildfires.

Actor James Woods, who served as an executive producer on Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer (2023), also expressed shock over the LA wildfires. He shared pictures and videos of the devastation in his neighbourhood, noting, “I do not know at this moment if our home is still standing, but sadly, houses on our little street are not.”

American TV personality Spencer Pratt shared how he tried to look for a silver lining as the deadly fires engulfed his home, reducing it to ashes. “The one positive sign I saw as our house burned down was our sons’ bed burned in the shape of a heart,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of his burnt house.

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill had to evacuate Malibu, he said in a statement on Instagram. “Most horrific fire since ‘93,” he wrote in his post.

Cameron Mathison was another celebrity who lost his lavish home to the blazing wildfires. “But this is what’s left of our beautiful home. Our home where our kids were raised and where they wanted to raise their own someday,” he wrote, sharing a video of his house reduced to ruins by the Pacific Palisades fire.

Actors Josh Gad, Dan Levy, Chris Pratt, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas expressed their gratitude to the firefighters working around the clock to bring the situation under control. According to media reports, more than 7,500 personnel are involved in firefighting efforts, with 1,162 fire engines deployed.

It is not only famous residents who are affected by the wildfire. The Palisades Charter High School, which was used in the 1976 horror classic Carrie, has been devastated. Star-studded events, including film premieres for Unstoppable, Better Man, and Wolfman, have been called off. Meanwhile, a new blaze broke out on Wednesday night near the iconic Hollywood sign in the Hollywood Hills.