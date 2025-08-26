Netflix turns astrologer, claims to predict shows, films based on your zodiac sign

Netflix seems to have cracked the code to OTT viewers’ problem of plenty.

And no, it is not relying on a new AI tool or data from your Google search history to find the show that may become your next binge. Netflix think tanks instead want to read your stars.

In a first for an OTT platform, the American streamer has introduced a watchlist where your zodiac sign decides the kind of content you may like. Or so it says.

In the categories section of the app, you can now find the recently launched Your Zodiac Watchlist option.

Virgos are always hustling, so Oppenheimer is the top option for them, according to Netflix. Libras play fair in love and war, so their go-to series should be Peaky Blinders, and Scorpios, who “revel in mystery”, must watch Detective Conan.

Aquarians are “otherworldly”, as per Netflix, and the top pick for them is Stranger Things.

Similarly, Capricorns are only suggested workplace dramas because they activate the “boss mode”. Leos have “main character” energy, so they must watch Om Shanti Om.

But are the suggestions truly based on your zodiac signs?

The Netflix account we checked mostly had anime recommendations for Sagittarians — from One Piece to Naruto. Does that mean all Sagittarians love watching anime? No, but the person using the account we accessed does, and she also happens to be a Sagittarian.

It is fun when all the shows you like or may have on your watchlist feature on the list of titles suggested for your zodiac sign — and there is no rocket science behind this when Netflix already knows your streaming and search history.

Although gimmicky, the new category might draw the attention of those who believe in zodiac signs. And if you don’t like a show Netflix suggests, you can always blame the stars.

This watchlist also features two sub-sections — one warns you against mercury retrograde, and the other includes shows and films on health and ways to become rich.