BTS members RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin in the US for new project, others to join soon

At least four members of K-pop boy band BTS — RM, Jungkook, Suga, and Jimin — have moved to the US for two months to prepare for a new project which marks their first group activity since discharge from military service, as per South Korean media reports.

The remaining three members — Jin, J-Hope and V — will join the group in the US later this month after completing their solo engagements.

Suga, Jimin, and Jungkook departed for Los Angeles on the afternoon of July 7. RM headed to the US a day earlier. V will join his fellow bandmates in LA after attending a fashion show in Paris, France, Korean media outlet Dispatch reported on Tuesday.

J-Hope will perform at Lollapalooza in Germany on July 13. Jin will continue meeting fans through his solo fan concert tour until next month. Both the members will reportedly join the group in Los Angeles afterwards.

Last week, BTS members appeared together in their first Weverse live since their reunion.

During the session, RM, who is also the leader of the group, announced that they are planning to release their new album in the spring of 2026, adding that they will embark on a world tour afterwards.

“We're also planning a world tour alongside the album. We'll be visiting fans all around the world, so we hope you're as excited as we are,” RM said.

The development comes shortly after BigHit Music announced the release of BTS’s first live album, Permission to Dance On Stage — Live, featuring 22 tracks from their world tour.

The album will feature live recordings of BTS’s performances of various hits, including chartbusters like Dynamite and Butter, which the singers performed during the 2021-2022 Permission to Dance On Stage tour.

Suga was the last member of BTS to return to civilian life on June 21 after a 21-month public service.

On June 10, RM and V completed their 18-month compulsory military service. Jungkook and Jimin returned to civilian life a day later. The four of them joined their bandmates, Jin and J-hope, who resumed their civilian lives last year after discharge from military service.

BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof.