Animated film ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ gives tough competition to Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’

Ashwin Kumar-directed animated mythological drama Mahavatar Narsimha gave tough competition to Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2 at the domestic box office on Friday. While the Hombale Films-backed animated film entered its fifth week in theatres, Ayan Mukerji’s spy thriller began its second week.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha collected Rs 2 crore nett on Day 29, taking its total earnings in India to Rs 220.75 crore nett.

Produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, the film earned Rs 44.75 crore nett in its first week. The second week added another Rs 73.4 crore nett to the collection. The film remained strong in the third week, raking in Rs 73.1 crore nett. Despite two big-budget releases — War 2 and Coolie — in Week 4, the film earned Rs 30.4 crore nett.

Mahavatar Narsimha is the first in a planned franchise based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, with sequels lined up through 2037.

Meanwhile, War 2 continues to underperform at the box office. Also starring Kiara Advani and Jr NTR, the Ayan Mukerji directorial collected Rs 3.8 crore nett on Friday, taking the total domestic collection to 208.43 crore nett in all languages in nine days.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth’s Coolie has collected Rs 235.15 crore nett in India in all languages. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed gangster action drama earned Rs 5 crore nett on Friday.