BTS member V breaks down in tears at Jin’s RunSeokjin Ep. Tour, Jimin joins the duo

BTS member Kim Taehyung, also known as V, got emotional and broke down in tears on Saturday during bandmate Jin’s RunSeokjin Ep. Tour Day 2, where he appeared with another member, Jimin. It was his first time meeting fans live after nearly two years.

The singer completed his 18-month mandatory military service and returned to civilian life in June. Saturday’s concert, the final show of Jin’s solo tour, marked V’s first appearance on stage since his discharge from the army.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event became more than just a concert — it turned into a reunion filled with laughter, nostalgia, and heartfelt moments between Jin and his fellow BTS members.

Day 1 of the final leg of RunSeokjin Ep. Tour saw BTS members J-hope and Jungkook, who performed their solo hits before joining Jin for an epic medley of BTS classics, including My Universe, IDOL, So What, and Jamais Vu.

On Saturday, Jin welcomed a teary V on stage, who got emotional after meeting his fans. When Jin asked why he was crying, V said, “I really missed this scenery… Seriously, the seven of us, I think I imagined that moment, I didn't want to imagine it, but I ended up doing that, I imagine us being together, and thinking of this view, all of a sudden, I just felt overwhelmed.”

Later, Jimin also joined Jin on stage, while the latter performed his single I’ll Be There For You.

The trio then came together to perform some iconic chartbusters of BTS, including So What, IDOL and Spring Day.

The #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR is a live concert spin-off of Jin’s weekly entertainment series Run Seok Jin, available on the team’s official YouTube channel. The concert tour, which kicked off in June, concluded on Saturday.

After serving in the South Korean military for 18 months, BTS members V and RM returned to civilian life on 10 June.

Jimin completed his compulsory South Korean military service on 11 June. The singers and their fellow bandmates Jin, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope and Suga returned to South Korea from Los Angeles in September.

The band’s last collective studio album was Proof, which dropped in 2022.