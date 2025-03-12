BTS member Jin set to make his Netflix debut with new variety show ‘Kian’s Bizarre B&B’

BTS member Kim Seokjin, popularly known as Jin, is set to make his Netflix debut with new variety show Kian’s Bizarre B&B, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Also starring actress Ji Ye-eun and South Korean television personality and webtoon artist Kim Hee-min aka Kian84, the variety show is based on a bed and breakfast situated on a remote island, Ulleungdo, with a whimsical, colourful setting designed to offer guests an entertaining experience.

The trailer of the show offers a glimpse into the life of Kian84 as the host of the B&B. He welcomes his two co-hosts, Jin and Ye-eun, and the trio engage in fun activities and take up new challenges, including eating with bare hands in an amusement park-like accommodation floating on a waterbody.

“On a remote island, Kian84 hosts a wild getaway where Jin from BTS and Ji Ye-eun subject their guests to absolute chaos. Kian’s Bizarre B&B is coming April 8,” Netflix wrote on X alongside the trailer.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B is set to premiere on Netflix on April 8.

Jin’s first solo album Happy, which was released on November 15, 2024, comprises six tracks — I’ll Be There, Another Level, Running Wild, Heart on the Window, I Will Come to You and Falling.

Jin returned to civilian life after completing his military services on June 12, 2024. On October 17, 2024, another BTS member J-Hope completed his military service.

Other members of BTS — RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are currently serving in the South Korean military.