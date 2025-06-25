Documentary celebrating the fandom of K-pop boy band BTS to hit screens worldwide in July

A documentary exploring the growing BTS fandom across the globe is set to hit screens worldwide on July 30, the distributors of the film have announced.

The documentary, titled BTS ARMY: Forever We Are Young, will hit theatres days after the reunion of the seven-member K-pop boy band following mandatory military service in South Korea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets will be available at btsarmymovie.com from July 2 onwards, distributor Trafalgar Releasing said in a statement.

The film centres around the devoted fanbase of the K-pop boy band and a special tribute to its members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

“From Seoul to Los Angeles, Texas to Mexico City, BTS ARMY is everywhere. FOREVER WE ARE YOUNG dives into the passionate fandom that catapulted 21st-century pop icons BTS into a global household name. We meet fans at a BTS-focused ReactorCon in Lewisville, Texas, a dance instructor in Seoul who only teaches BTS choreography, and fans who’ve been organising since 2013 to help BTS dominate the charts,” reads the synopsis on the film’s website.

“ARMY is an intergenerational, culturally savvy, and socially active movement that is as diverse as the world itself. The film captures the powerful spirit of activism and collectivity that make ARMY a symbol of hope and unity in our ever-fractured world,” it further reads.

The film, which is helmed by Grace Lee and Patty Ahn, had its world premiere at SXSW 2025 in Austin, Texas, during a musical festival that took place from March 7 to 15.

Suga was the last member of BTS to return to civilian life on June 21 after a 21-month public service.

On June 10, RM and V completed their 18-month compulsory military service. Jungkook and Jimin returned to civilian life a day later. The four of them joined their bandmates, Jin and J-hope, who resumed their celebrity lives last year after discharge from military service.

Recently, all the members of BTS attended J-Hope’s concert at Goyang Stadium. BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof.