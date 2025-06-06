Ed Sheeran sings Punjabi lines in new track ‘Sapphire’, an ode to India's culture

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran sang Punjabi lines in his latest song Sapphire, impressing fans in India with his versatility.

The song, released on June 5, also features Indian singer Arijit Singh.

Sharing a note on Instagram, Sheeran said, “Sapphire was the first song I finished for Play that made me know where the album was heading. It’s why I finished the recording process in Goa surrounded by some of the best musicians in India. It was an incredible creative process.”

The three-minute-4-second-long video features glimpses of Sheeran at various locations across India. Shot during his India tour, it captures moments and memories he gathered along the way.

“Shot the music video with @liampethickphoto and @nicminns across my India tour earlier this year, we wanted to showcase the beauty and breadth of the country and its culture,” he added.

Sheeran’s rendition of the Punjabi line Cham cham chamke sitare wargi stands out as a highlight of the track.

In appreciation of Arijit Singh, he further said, “The final jigsaw piece for me was getting @arijitsingh on the record.”

In his note, Sheeran revealed that a Punjabi version of the song, recorded in collaboration with Arijit, will be released soon.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote in the comments section, “This is the joy the world needs right now.” Another fan commented, “I cannot be happier seeing this and listening to this song- as a fan for soooo many years and seeing you come home and make this song and such an amazing one, my heart is full.”

Sheeran has visited India multiple times in the past and met with Arijit, Shah Rukh Khan and his friends from the Indian film and music industry.

During his latest visit to India, Sheeran enjoyed coffee on a barge with Arijit Singh and jammed to the song Sapphire with Shah Rukh Khan.

Earlier this year, the Thinking Out Loud singer visited India for the India leg of his Mathematics tour. This year, Sheeran first performed in Pune’s Yash Lawns on January 30, followed by a concert in Hyderabad on February 2. The singer was joined by Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman during his Chennai concert on February 5.

Sheeran then performed in Bengaluru on February 8 and February 9. He also enthralled fans with his music in Shillong on February 12 and in Delhi on February 15.

Sheeran had performed in India in March last year. Before that, he visited India during his x Tour in 2015 and his Divide Tour at Mumbai’s Jio Gardens in 2017.