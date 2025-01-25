Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert timetable out; extended metro service to venue available

The official X page of British rock band Coldplay has shared a roster for the events scheduled to take place at their Ahmedabad concerts on January 25 and 26.

According to the timetable dropped on Saturday, the doors to the stadium will open at 2pm on January 25. Merchandise stalls will be available outside Gates 1 and 2, respectively, from 2pm as well. Zimbabwean singer Shone, Palestinian-Chilean singer-songwriter Elyanna and Indian singer Jasleen Royal are set to perform from 5.10 pm, 5.40 pm and 6.35 pm, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the performances by the supporting artistes, Coldplay will take the stage at 7.45 pm.

The band also announced that an extended metro service will be available near the stadium. There will be facilities for refilling water bottles at the venue. The instructions also mention that the bottles brought to the venue must be empty, transparent and they should not be made of metal or glass.

Recently, Coldplay performed in Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21 as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, which aims to promote their ninth and tenth studio albums, Music of the Spheres (2021) and Moon Music (2024), respectively. The tour began at the National Stadium of Costa Rica on March 18, 2022, and is scheduled to conclude at London's Wembley Stadium on September 8 this year.

The Mumbai concert on January 18 marked Coldplay’s 180th show of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The British rock band performed in Mumbai for the first time in 2016 at the Global Citizen Festival.

Billed as Coldplay’s “biggest ever show”, their upcoming concert on January 26 in Ahmedabad will be streamed live across India on Disney+ Hotstar from Narendra Modi Stadium.