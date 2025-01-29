British band Coldplay drops glimpses from their stay in Ahmedabad following India concerts

British rock band Coldplay shared glimpses from their Ahmedabad stay on Tuesday, days after the India leg of their Music of the Spheres World Tour came to an end.

The video begins with glimpses of Ahmedabad’s iconic tourist spots, followed by footage of the band’s cherished moments in the city. One scene captures a humorous moment as monkeys flee from the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the show. The video also showcases the band’s lead vocalist performing some of their most iconic songs as the audience vibe along. Guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer-percussionist Will Champion are also seen performing.

Having returned to India nine years after their 2016 performance at the Global Citizen Festival, Coldplay’s first show took place at Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Stadium on January 18. Two more shows took place in the city on January 19 and 21.

The band then headed to Ahmedabad, where they performed at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26. Billed as Coldplay’s “biggest ever show”, the January 26 concert was streamed live from Ahmedabad across India on Disney+ Hotstar.

During the shows, the band performed some of their chartbusters like Paradise (2011), Viva La Vida (2008) and Yellow (2000).

Coldplay’s The Music of the Spheres World Tour seeks to promote their ninth and tenth studio albums, Music of the Spheres (2021) and Moon Music (2024), respectively. The tour began at the National Stadium of Costa Rica on March 18, 2022, and is scheduled to conclude at London's Wembley Stadium on September 8 this year.