‘Picture This’: Simone Ashley’s romcom with Hero Fiennes Tiffin is formulaic but fun

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley-led Prime Video film Picture This is the kind of romcom that finds comfort in the genre’s well-worn formula.

Directed by Prarthana Mohan, it is a predictable film that at times is a little too neat but manages to carry a warmth. Maybe it’s the way in which the experience of a South Asian woman growing up in London is presented. Maybe it’s Ashley, who brings complexity and her oomph to a character that could easily have been a stock romcom lead.

The story follows Pia (Ashley), a young, driven photographer who, at almost 30, is not interested in marriage. Her mother, Laxmi (Sindhu Vee), has other ideas. As Pia’s younger sister Sonal (Anoushka Chadha) prepares for her wedding, pressure mounts on Pia to find a partner. A fortune teller’s prediction that Pia would meet her soulmate within five dates kicks off a reluctant search for love, with a string of suitors ranging from awkward to outright unbearable.

In the background is Charlie (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), Pia’s charming ex, who unexpectedly crosses paths with her. You might guess what happens next but the film isn’t about the outcome. It’s about how Pia reconciles her independence and ambitions with the expectations of those around her.

Ashley is magnetic, playing the character with a natural ease. But her chemistry with Tiffin never quite takes off. Charlie feels more like a narrative obligation than a genuine romantic force, and the eventual reunion between Pia and Charlie lacks the emotional weight it needs. The dating misadventures leading up to it provide some laughs but don’t make much of an impact.

What makes Picture This at least a one-time watch is its cultural references. Pia’s struggles aren’t just personal, they’re tied to a broader plot of balancing tradition and modernity. Her relationship with her mother is one of the film’s high points, filled with the quiet tension and unexpressed affection that many Indians living abroad would relate to. Sindhu Vee brings depth to a role that could have been reduced to a stereotype, making Laxmi’s hopes and nudging feel as real as Pia’s resistance.

Picture This is on point visually. From the vibrancy of Indian weddings to the cosy intimacy of Pia’s photography studio, every frame feels inviting. The details — the food, the music, the rituals — add to the lived-in feel of the story.