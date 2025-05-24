Shanaya meets Kate: ‘Bridgerton’ star Simone Ashley, Alia Bhatt's Cannes moment goes viral

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley shared a picture-perfect moment with Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet Saturday, show pictures and videos doing the rounds on social media.

While Alia represented L'Oreal Paris from India, Simone walked the red carpet for the beauty brand as its UK face.

In the viral video, Alia and Simone can be seen posing in front of the L'Oreal signage. At one instance of the clip, Simone gazed at Alia while the latter struck a pose for the lens. The two of them were all smiles as they flaunted their outfits on the red carpet.

On Saturday, Alia made her much-awaited Cannes red carpet debut on Saturday in a soft nude Schiaparelli mermaid gown made with Ecru Chantilly lace. Her ensemble consisted of an off-shoulder bodycon gown featuring intricate white floral embroidery on a corset bodice. Ruffles made of mousseline, crepeline and organza cascaded down the gown. A fluffy, layered tulle train added to the drama.

Simone, known for playing the role of Kate Sharma in Netflix's regency drama Bridgerton, looked stunning in a white Vivienne Westwood gown with puffed-up pleats and a cinched waist that cascaded down into a voluminous body. Her natural curls, dainty drop earrings and dewy makeup completed her look.

Simone made her debut at Cannes last year. She was recently seen in Prime Video romcom Picture This, also starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin. The film features Anoushka Chadha, Luke Fetherston, Sindhu Vee, Phil Dunster, Nikesh Patel and Adil Ray in key roles.

After starring in the jailbreak thriller Jigra alongside Vedang Raina last year, Alia is currently gearing up for YRF Spy Universe's first female-led film Alpha, which also features Sharvari Wagh.

Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in the pipeline, where she will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film is slated to hit theatres on March 20, 2026.