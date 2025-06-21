MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 cast bids the ton farewell as filming officially comes to an end

Season 4 of the Chris Van Dusen-created series, which will be eight episodes long, is based on Julia Quinn’s 2001 novel ‘An Offer from a Gentleman’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 21.06.25, 11:12 AM
Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4

Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Netflix

Season 4 of the popular Shondaland show Bridgerton has officially wrapped shooting, the official page of the Netflix series announced on Friday.

“Do join us in bidding our dear Ton a farewell as they conclude the production of the forthcoming season! Indeed, there is much to look forward to,” the makers wrote alongside a quirky video on Instagram.

The fourth instalment of the Chris Van Dusen-created series, which will be eight episodes long, is based on Julia Quinn’s 2001 novel An Offer from a Gentleman, the third book in the eponymous eight-book series.

In the novel, Benedict (Luke Thompson) falls in love with Sophie Beckett (Yerin Ha), an earl’s daughter who has been relegated to the role of servant by her disdainful stepmother.

The returning cast members of the drama series include Jonathan Bailey, Ruth Gemmell, Hannah Dodd, Florence Hunt, Claudia Jessie and Will Tilston. Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, who led the third season, will also make a comeback.

Victor Alli, Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Masali Baduza, Daniel Francis, Martins Imhangbe, Emma Naomi, Golda Rosheuvel, Hugh Sachs, Polly Walker and Julie Andrews, are also on the list.

New additions to the cast include Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung), who is Sophie's stepmother in the show. Michelle Mao and Isabella Wei will portray the roles of Araminta's daughters Rosamund Li and Posy Li, respectively.

Seasons 1 and 2 of the period drama series had seen Benedict (Luke Thompson), the second eldest Bridgerton sibling, pursuing his passion for art. Season 3 saw him indulging in a steamy romance with Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New). He spent most of the last season tangled in bedsheets with his new lovers, including Lady Arnold’s friend Paul Suarez (Lucas Aurelio). However, when Lady Arnold proposed a more serious relationship, Benedict drew back.

