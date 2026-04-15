Bradley Cooper set to write, direct and star in Warner Bros’ ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel

Bradley Cooper is set to write, direct and star in the upcoming Ocean’s Eleven prequel from Warner Bros., the studio confirmed on Tuesday. The upcoming film will also star Margot Robbie.

Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, co-heads of Warner Bros., confirmed Bradley’s involvement with the project at CinemaCon 2026, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The film, which remains untitled, is slated for release on June 25, 2027.

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Cooper will also produce the project alongside Robbie’s LuckyChap banner.

Robbie has confirmed the film will be set against the backdrop of the Monaco Grand Prix, shifting the narrative away from the iconic character Danny Ocean, to focus on his parents.

“Before Danny Ocean ever stepped foot in Vegas, two masterminds taught him everything he knows — his parents,” Robbie said during a sizzle reel presentation of Warner Bros.’ 2027 slate at CinemaCon. “You’ll see them in their prime, and in our new movie, pulling off an epic heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix.”

Robbie and Cooper are expected to portray the parents of Danny Ocean, the suave heist leader originally played by George Clooney in Ocean’s Eleven, directed by Steven Soderbergh.

Robbie is producing the prequel through LuckyChap, with Carrie Solomon attached as the screenwriter. The project is expected to begin filming later this year with a targeted theatrical release in 2027.

Lee Isaac Chung had previously been attached to direct the film but exited last month over creative differences. In a joint statement, Warner Bros. and LuckyChap said, “Lee Isaac is a singular filmmaking talent whose vision and partnership have been invaluable to Warner Bros. and LuckyChap throughout this journey. Our experience with him has only deepened our enthusiasm to collaborate on future projects together.”

Warner Bros. revived the Ocean’s franchise in 2001 with Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven, a remake of the 1960 film Ocean’s 11 starring Frank Sinatra and members of the Rat Pack. The modern trilogy concluded with 2007’s Ocean’s Thirteen.

The studio later expanded the franchise with the 2018 spinoff Ocean’s Eight, directed by Gary Ross and starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway.

Separately, Clooney is developing a continuation of the original Ocean’s trilogy, with returning cast members including Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt and Don Cheadle, who are set to reprise their roles as an aging group of criminals.