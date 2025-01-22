Oscars 2025: Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott to announce nominations on Thursday

Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang will unveil the nominees for this year’s Oscars at The Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre on Thursday, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday.

Sennott, 29, is best known for her standout performances in Saturday Night, Shiva Baby, and Bodies Bodies Bodies. Bowen Yang, 34, has made waves with his roles in Wicked — starring alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo — and as a regular on Saturday Night Live.

Originally slated for January 17, the Oscar nominations ceremony was postponed to January 19 due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. With the fires continuing to cause widespread damage across the city, the Academy further delayed the announcement to January 23. In addition, the nomination voting period was extended to January 17.

The nominations will be revealed via a global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy’s social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. Viewers can also tune in to ABC’s Good Morning America, ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu for coverage of the event.

Despite the delays, the Oscars ceremony remains scheduled for March 2 at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, with Conan O'Brien taking on hosting duties for the televised event.