‘The Mehta Boys’ trailer: Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary play father and son in new Prime Video film

Prime Video India has unveiled the official trailer for actor Boman Irani’s directorial debut The Mehta Boys, which explores the complexities of a father-son relationship. The film is set to premiere on February 7, 2025.

Boman has co-written the film with Academy Award-winning writer Alex Dinelaris. Produced by Boman, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar under the banner of Irani Movietone LLP in association with Chalkboard Entertainment LLP, the movie promises a mature and heartfelt look at familial ties.

In the two-minute-26-second-long trailer, viewers are introduced to the emotionally-charged dynamics between Boman Irani's character and his son, played by Avinash Tiwary. The promo depicts a bittersweet relationship between the two, who, despite sharing a home, frequently clash over their differences. Sherya Chaudhry also stars in the film.

“After the loss of his mother, Amay, a struggling young architect is forced to live for 48 hours with the one person he cannot stand, his father. It seems like a recipe for disaster. Wrong! It's much worse. Will the young architect crumble or will this bumpy ride help him rebuild his relationship with his crabby old man,” the official logline of the film reads.

The Mehta Boys has already garnered critical acclaim following its world premiere at the 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF) in September 2024, where it won the best feature film award.

On the work front, Boman Irani was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal. Avinash Tiwary was most recently seen in the Netflix heist thriller Sikandar Ka Muqaddar.