Bollywood trade association writes letter to PM Modi, highlights grievances of daily workers

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), a trade union body, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a meeting to highlight the grievances of "workers, technicians, junior artists, and artists" of the Hindi film industry.

In the letter, sent on January 11, AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta highlighted the major concerns of the workers, including poor pay, long working hours and lack of safety on film sets.

"These individuals form the foundation of India's entertainment industry, which contributes significantly to the country's economy and cultural influence. However, despite their contributions, they are subjected to exploitation, poor working conditions, and a lack of social and economic protections.

"We seek your intervention to address these challenges and propose structural reforms that would not only improve the lives of these workers but also strengthen the industry itself," read the letter.

It highlighted that workers are made to work "16 to 20 hours a day without holidays, proper breaks or rest". The letter also said workers are forced to work several days continuously, affecting their physical and mental health.

Established in 2016, AICWA is a trade union body consisting daily wage earners, actors, stunt persons, and choreographers, among others. It has over one lakh members across India.

The trade organisation also shed light on inadequate basic facilities available on shooting sets, including fire safety and security arrangements which lead to frequent accidents and even fatalities.

The food provided is often substandard, leading to health issues, the letter said.

The letter also raised a concert on the facilities provided to female workers. The letter said there is a lack of changing rooms, especially during outdoor shoots, for women artists, forcing them to "change in vehicles or nearby unsafe areas, compromising their dignity and safety".

According to AICWA, workers are employed without formal contracts, leaving them vulnerable to arbitrary dismissals.

"They lack any legal recourse in case of disputes, leading to exploitation. This lack of job security fosters a climate of fear and instability among workers," it said.

The organisation said salaries of workers are often delayed by months or even years, forcing them into debt and financial distress.

"Some workers never receive their wages, despite repeated follow ups and efforts. The absence of a structured payment mechanism exacerbates their financial woes," the organisation said in its letter, adding that there has been "no significant increase in wages" in the past two decades.

"Post-COVID, wages have been slashed further, with many workers earning half their previous income, making it impossible to meet basic living expenses," said the AICWA.

According to the trade union, since the film industry is classified as an "unorganised sector", workers do not enjoy regular employment or benefits.

"Many workers get only 2 to 10 days of work per month, leaving them unable to sustain their families. This instability prevents workers from securing housing or providing education to their children," they said in the letter, adding that there is no provision for medical coverage for workers, leaving them "vulnerable in medical emergencies".

The letter said that in case of a worker in an on-set accident, no compensation is paid to their family. In many cases, "producers, channels and production houses" suppress such incidents.

To improve the lives of daily workers, the AICWA called for remedial steps, which include classifying the film industry as an "organised sector" and introduction of legal mandates for "contracts, provident funds, medical aid and gratuity".

It also said the government should come up with guidelines for timely payment of wages and regularly revise wage structures to keep up with inflation and living costs.

"We humbly request an appointment with you to discuss these pressing issues in detail. Your leadership and support are crucial to ensuring the dignity, safety, and rights of Bollywood and Indian film industry workers. With your intervention, we believe these challenges can be addressed effectively to uplift the workers and strengthen the industry," the letter concluded.

