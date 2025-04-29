Shah Rukh Khan making Met Gala debut in Sabyasachi outfit? Viral posts have fans guessing

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to make his Met Gala debut in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble in May, claim viral social media posts.

Sharing a still of the actor from the 2007 film Om Shanti Om on Instagram, popular social media fashion account DietSabya recently wrote, “Shah Rukh + Sabya Met confirmed.”

The post also threw light on this year’s Met Gala theme — Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

“Think 18th-century enslaved people using fashion as an act of defiance; Harlem Renaissance figures transforming style into armor and pride; the bold zoot suits of the 1940s challenging authority; and the Congolese Sapeurs today redefining elegance on their own terms,” reads the post on DietSabya’s Instagram page.

Fans immediately flooded the post with comments expressing excitement about the actor’s upcoming Met Gala debut. “Iconic” wrote one Instagram user, while another posted, “SRK on the Met Gala is long overdue”. “Petition to play Aankhon Main Teri when he steps on to the red carpet,” commented a fan.

The 2025 Met Gala, set to take place on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, aims to focus on menswear, particularly highlighting the style and influence of Black men throughout history.

“Brace yourselves! Shah Rukh Khan is set to bring a whole new level of majestic charm to the Met Gala 2025 in just 5 days,” a fan page of the actor wrote on X.

However, Shah Rukh Khan and the Indian luxury fashion brand have not yet made any official announcement.

Sabyasachi recently celebrated 25 years in the fashion industry with a star-studded fashion show in Mumbai. Deepika Padukone opened the show, walking alongside American fashion model Christy Turlington Burns. Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Ananya Panday and Sonam Kapoor also turned heads at the event.

Sabyasachi has designed outfits and jewelleries for many international celebrities, including Sofia Vergara, Laura Dern, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna, over the years.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will next appear in Siddharth Anand’s King. The film is likely to feature Shah Rukh's daughter, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles.