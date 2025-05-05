Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan to make his Met Gala debut in Sabyasachi ensemble

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to make his Met Gala debut in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfit on May 5 (ET), his manager Pooja Dadlani Gurnani confirmed on Monday, hours before the fashion gala in New York.

Taking to their Instagram Stories, both Dadlani and Mukherjee wrote, “King Khan. Bengal Tiger,” confirming Shah Rukh’s attendance at Met Gala after months of speculation.

Alongside the Jawan actor, singer-songwriter Diljit Dosanjh and actress Kiara Advani are also set to make their debut appearance at the Met Gala.

The 2025 Met Gala, set to take place on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, aims to focus on menswear, particularly highlighting the style and influence of black men throughout history.

Over the years numerous Indian celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, have made stunning debut appearances at the Met Gala. Last year, Sabyasachi Mukherjee made history as the first Indian fashion designer to walk the Met Gala red carpet in New York.

On the work front, Shah Rukh, 59, will next appear in Siddharth Anand’s King. The film is likely to feature Shah Rukh's daughter, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles.