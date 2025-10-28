‘Most personal film I made’: Karan Johar on ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ clocking 9 years

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday shared a series of behind-the-scenes moments from his 2016 romantic drama film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, to mark nine years of the film’s release.

The photos capture Karan on the film set along with Ranbir, Anushka and Aishwarya.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One year short of a decade and it honestly feels like yesterday when I was on set of perhaps the most personal film I have ever made,” Karan wrote on Instagram.

Expressing gratitude to his cast and crew, Karan wrote, “I was thrilled to be doing what I do, with people who were just exceptional as artists - from the cast to the crew. My dil will never forget this.”

“Thank you for letting Ae Dil Hai Mushkil grow…for breathing life and love into it till now,” the 52-year-old producer-director signed off.

Released theatrically on October 28, 2016, the film explores the journey of two friends, Alizeh (Anushka) and Ayan (Ranbir), as they navigate life, love and heartbreak.

During his recent appearance in the latest episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle on Prime Video, Karan opened up about his heartbreak that inspired a verse in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. “It’s about anyone with a broken heart,” Karan said.