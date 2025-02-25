MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bollywood couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn celebrate 26 years of marriage, share photos

The couple tied the knot on February 24, 1999 after dating for five years

Entertainment Web Desk Published 25.02.25, 04:49 PM
Kajol and Ajay Devgn

Kajol and Ajay Devgn Instagram

Bollywood couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn shared heartfelt posts on social media to mark their 26th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

Ajay shared a throwback picture with Kajol and another picture featuring animated characters on social media. “Beating this trend by 26 years. Happy anniversary to us,” the 55-year-old actor wrote alongside the pictures.

Meanwhile, Kajol in her anniversary post, wished her ‘partner in crime’ and shared a picture of the duo. The Dilwale actress looked elegant in a green saree, while Ajay looked dapper in a black ensemble.

Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Mrunal Thakur congratulated the couple in the comments section.

Ajay and Kajol tied the knot on February 24, 1999, in a private ceremony. They started dating after meeting each other on the sets of their 1995 movie Hulchul. The couple shared screen space in multiple films, including Ishq, Gundaraj and Raju Chacha. They have two kids, Nyasa and Yug.

On the work front, Ajay was last seen in Azaad, a period drama set in pre-independence India. He is currently shooting for the sequel to his 2018 film Raid. Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the sequel also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Kajol, who was last seen in the Netflix film Do Patti, is currently gearing up for her upcoming action film Maharagni. Directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati, the film also stars Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak, and Chhaya Kadam.

