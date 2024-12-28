Ranbir Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 Bollywood celebs who started their own businesses in 2024

Every passing year, a growing number of Bollywood celebrities successfully transition into the business world, diversifying and expanding their influence beyond entertainment. The year 2024 was no different. While some like Shraddha Kapoor invested in existing brands that resonate with their tastes, others like Mira Rajput Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Malaika Arora plunged into risky entrepreneurial/start-up waters. Here’s a look at some starry start-from-scratch business ventures of 2024 that caught our attention.

High on SuperYou

New dad Ranveer Singh seems to have a new-found enthusiasm for entrepreneurial endeavours. The quirky Singham Again actor dipped his toes into business waters this year by co-founding SuperYou, alongside Nikunj Biyani, following in the footsteps of his enterprising wife, Deepika Padukone.

Capitalising on — ‘What is he on?’ — a question most heard in association with him, his over-the-top antics and demeanour, Ranveer launched his brand dedicated to offering nutritious and sustainable protein-based food and supplements to empower individuals to lead healthier, more active lives.

Glow up of Akind

Between juggling her many roles as star wife to Shahid Kapoor, a busy mom of two, and a social media personality, Mira Rajput has been a big advocate for self-care — from sharing her skincare secrets in interviews to always reminding fans to take a breather, unwind, and show our skin some love.

No surprise then that 2024 saw Mira take a big step towards becoming a skincare powerhouse! Known for her commitment to natural and organic products, Mira turned her passion into a lucrative business venture by co-founding Akind, a wellness and skincare brand, which was officially launched this year in collaboration with Reliance Retail’s Tira at their flagship store in Mumbai.

Red hot Scarlett House

No one epitomises the adage “age is just a number” as perfectly as Malaika Arora. At 50, the actress-dancer continues to inspire countless fans with her dedication to wellness and fitness, and her zest for life. In 2024, she added another feather to her cap by turning entrepreneur and opening Scarlett House. With this vintage-themed restaurant, nestled in the leafy bylanes of Pali Village in Bandra, she’s taken her career to the next level, blending her love for food, design, and healthy living into a whole new exciting chapter.

Launched in partnership with her son, Arhaan, Scarlett House, housed in a delightful 90-year-old weathered bungalow, made a striking debut on the city’s culinary scene this December.

Owning up with ARKS

Always dapper, effortlessly casual, and endlessly cool, Ranbir Kapoor has carved his image in Bollywood right from the start — excelling in taste and talent. And it seems he is of the sentiment that 42 seems as good an age as any to be comfortable in your skin and own your style. Supported by family and friends and garnering strong backing, the Animal actor launched ARKS, his own lifestyle brand, on his 42nd birthday in September.

The line reflects Kapoor’s personal style and values — the right blend of celebrity, dad, husband, and (now) entrepreneur — focusing on comfort and simplicity.

We can’t wait to see what new avenues open up for RK in 2025.

Hello, Call Me Ten

2024 seems to be a year of good news for Bad Newz actor, Neha Sharma. Driven by a passion for Japanese food, the 34-year-old embarked on her entrepreneurial journey with the launch of her restaurant, Call Me Ten.

The restaurant, which promises an exceptional dining experience with a seamless fusion of art, culture, and flavour, has allowed Neha to bring something fresh and exciting to the table apart from her acting chops!