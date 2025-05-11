Salman Khan wishes mum Sushila Charak, step-mother Helen on Mother’s Day: ‘Thank you dad, for the best mothers’

Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, and Allu Arjun were among the celebrities who shared posts celebrating Mother’s Day. While Kriti and Parineeti took a nostalgic trip by sharing old snaps of themselves with their mothers, Salman Khan posted a picture with his mother, Sushila Charak, and his stepmother, Helen.

Sidharth Malhotra shared a series of pictures featuring his mother, Rimma Malhotra, his mother-in-law, Genevieve Advani and his wife, actress Kiara Advani. Malhotra, who was last seen in the 2024 actioner Yodha, penned a heartfelt note alongside the picture carousel.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wrote, “Love You Mom. It all begins with you, but this Mother’s Day feels a little more special. Because now it’s not just about the moms I look up to, but also the one I get to walk this new chapter with. To my mother, my mother-in-law, and the newest member of this club, Ki. Happy Mother's Day.”

Salman Khan, who recently featured in A.R. Murugadoss’s Sikandar, posted a picture with his mother, Sushila Charak, and step-mother, Helen.

“Thank u, Dad, for the best mothers in the world. To the most beautiful women in my world. Happy Mother’s Day,” the actor wrote alongside the picture he shared on Instagram.

Actress Parineeti Chopra dedicated a heartfelt and intimate message to her mother on Mother’s Day, alongside a video that carries a montage of treasured family photos and an emotional voiceover.

“You had to leave your comfortable life in Kenya. You fell in love with Papa, and even though you had to change everything about your life, about your world, about the way you lived your life, you did it. So, thank you for everything you have done for us, Mom, you mean the world to us,” the actress said in the video.

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun celebrated the day by sharing a photo featuring his wife Sneha Reddy and his mother Nirmala Allu. He wrote with the tweet, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers out there #MothersDay.”

Soha Ali Khan, who was recently seen in Prime Video’s Chhorii 2, posted a series of pictures with his mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Khemu, to mark the special day.

“I wanted to take a minute to remember all of my favourite women - one raised me, one raised him and one is raising up a storm !! #mothersday #gratitude,” the actress wrote.

Actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, and producer Boney Kapoor, who lost their mother Nirmal Kapoor last week, remembered her on Mother’s Day and penned emotional notes.

Actor Suniel Shetty wished the mothers of Indian armed forces personnel amid the India-Pakistan military conflict. “Happy Mother's Day... To all the brave mothers and to the Motherland,” the 63-year-old actor wrote on X.

Reflecting on the powerful influence her mother has had on her life, actress Sonam Kapoor wished her mother, Sunita Kapoor, on Sunday. Comparing her mother with Mother India, the Veere Di Wedding actress also shared that her mother’s journey taught her that motherhood goes beyond religion and culture.

In a long post, Sonam wrote, “In her presence, I have seen the face of strength wrapped in softness. In her prayers, I have heard every language of love. And through her journey, I’ve learned that true motherhood transcends faith, borders, and beliefs, nurturing not just a family but the spirit of humanity itself. She is my mother, and she is also the reflection of Mother India. A land where temples, mosques, churches, and gurdwaras rise together under the same sky.”

Bhediya star Varun Dhawan posted a set of adorable snaps with his mother Karuna Dhawan. “Happy Mother’s Day maaaaaaaaaa. The glue that keeps us all together. Too all the mothers out there,” Dhawan wrote.

Do Patti star Kriti Sanon celebrated her mum Geeta Sanon, calling her the former’s biggest supporter and critic. Sharing a montage video on Instagram, which also features Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon, the actress wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day Mumma! To our sunshine of happiness and our pillar of strength! My Biggest supporter and the biggest critic! The problem solver and the drama-queen! The mother as well as the baby of our house! We love you more than you know! Happy Mother’s Day to all moms out there.”