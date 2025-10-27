‘No longer pregnant’: Parineeti Chopra shares funny meme about embracing motherhood

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra Monday shared a hilarious meme that summed up her newfound motherhood journey. Parineeti gave birth to a baby boy on October 19.

The meme shared on her Instagram Story shows Aamir Khan laughing. The caption read, “Me, realising that I am a full-fledged mother now and not just pregnant anymore”.

Instagram/ @parineetichopra

Parineeti tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadha in September 2023. The couple sparked speculation about their pregnancy during an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show earlier this year.

Parineeti, who celebrated her birthday last week, received a warm birthday wish from her cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas. “"Happy Birthday Tisha! This birthday month brought you the most precious gift, and I can't wait to see all the joy and love he brings into your life,” Priyanka wrote.

Chadha celebrated wife Parineeti Chopra’s 37th birthday on Wednesday, posting never-before-seen pictures of her with a baby bump and penning a heartfelt note.

“Happy birthday to the newest and the bestest mommy in town. What an incredible journey it’s been from Girlfriend to Wife to Mother of our little boy,” Chadha wrote.

“He’s finally here! Our Baby Boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First, we had each other; now we have everything. With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav,” the couple wrote on Instagram in a joint post announcing the birth of their baby boy.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila. Recently, the actress wrapped up work for an upcoming yet-to-be-titled Netflix series, which features an ensemble cast including Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas, and Anup Soni.