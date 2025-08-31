‘Super Special’: Shahid Kapoor on wrapping Vishal Bhardwaj’s film also starring Triptii Dimri

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor Sunday announced that he has wrapped shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj’s next film. The actor posted a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets to mark the occasion.

The picture shows Shahid and Vishal Bhardwaj engrossed in a conversation between shots. In his note, the 44-year-old actor expressed his excitement as he is collaborating with the director for the fourth time.

“And it’s a WRAP. My 4th collaboration with this special man @vishalrbhardwaj. Excitement levels are off the charts. Our secretly titled soon to be announced film is done. As always, it’s a new world and a madly different character for me to play. A titular part from him for the 3rd time,” Shahid wrote on Instagram.

Vishal and Shahid have previously collaborated on Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014) and Rangoon (2017).

The yet-to-be-titled film also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary and Farida Jalal in key roles and will also feature Disha Patani in a special appearance.

Shahid expressed his gratitude to his co-actors. “This post can’t be complete without including the stellar cast @tripti_dimri whom I had a total blast with. Watch out for her act in this one. @iamnanapatekar, thank you for those oh so layered scenes we got together @official_farida_jalal ji for your warmth and grace @avinashtiwary15 for your playlist on that drive, can’t reveal much more here brother. Have to say @dishapatani, you and me killed the 2 songs and I can’t wait to collaborate again, you are so much fun,” he wrote.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the project marks Triptii’s first collaboration with Vishal and Shahid. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 5.

Shahid was last seen in Rosshan Andrrews’s Deva, where he shared the screen with Pooja Hegde.