Gulshan Devaiah joins Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kanatara Chapter 1’ as Kulshekara, first look out

Actor Gulshan Devaiah has joined the cast of Kannada action thriller Kantara Chapter 1 as Kulshekara, the makers announced on Tuesday, dropping the first-look poster of his character.

“Introducing @gulshandevaiah as ‘KULASHEKARA’ from the world of #KantaraChapter1. In Cinemas #KantaraChapter1onOct2,” Hombale Films wrote on X alongside the poster.

In the poster, Devaiah appears in a regal avatar, wearing a crown and jewels.

On the work front, Devaiah’s recent projects include Bad Cop and Ulajh.

Actor-director Rishab Shetty is set to reprise his role as the protagonist in Kantara Chapter 1. Last month, Shetty wrapped up shooting for the film.

The production house released a first-look teaser of the film in 2024. The two-minute-five-second long video offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into Rishab Shetty’s journey of making the film.

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to 2022’s National Award-winning Kantara, written and fronted by Shetty.

The upcoming film is written and directed by Shetty, who bagged the National Award for best actor for his role in the 2022 blockbuster. Kantara, which was made on a reported budget of Rs 16 crore, went on to earn over Rs 400 crore across the globe.

The film tells a fictional story inspired by the traditions and conflicts surrounding human-forest relationships in coastal Karnataka, specifically focusing on the practice of Bhoota Kola.

The upcoming film also stars Tollywood actor Jisshu Sengupta and Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. B Ajaneesh Loknath has scored the music for Kantara Chapter 1.

Kantara Chapter 1 is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2.