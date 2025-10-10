Bodybuilder-actor Varinder Singh Ghuman dies of cardiac arrest at 53

Bodybuilder-actor Varinder Singh Ghuman, who shared screen with Salman Khan in 2023’s Tiger 3, died of cardiac arrest at the age of 53 in Amritsar on Thursday, his family said.

Varinder breathed his last at a private hospital in Amritsar. His manager informed the actor was experiencing shoulder pain and had gone to the hospital for treatment.

According to the actor’s nephew Amanjot Singh Ghuman, who spoke to the media in Jalandhar, he suffered a heart attack at the hospital that evening.

Originally from Gurdaspur, Varinder was living in Jalandhar, where he also ran a gym. Popularly known as a “vegetarian bodybuilder,” he was deeply passionate about fitness and often shared his workout routines on Instagram.

Standing 6 feet 2 inches tall, Varinder won the Mr India title in 2009 and was the first runner-up at the Mr Asia pageant.

Varinder went on to feature in Hindi films like Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans (2014) and Marjaavaan (2019). He also made his mark in Punjabi cinema with Kabaddi Once Again (2012).

He had also spoken about his intention to contest the Punjab Assembly elections in 2027.