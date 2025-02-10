Taylor Swift gets booed at Super Bowl 2025, Serena Williams comes out in her support

Pop sensation Taylor Swift was booed by Philadelphia Eagles fans during the Super Bowl LIX where she was present to cheer for her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, shows a viral video.

During the game on Sunday, the Blank Space singer was seen sitting at the bleachers to support Kelce. However, when the jumbotron flashed her image on the screen, several Eagles supporters gave out a negative reaction.

Sitting next to rapper Ice Spice, Swift gave a subtle side-eye in confusion. When she realised that the booing was directed at her, she wrinkled her nose and smiled, asking, “What’s going on?”

Swift and Kelce’s relationship rumours have been on the grapevine since 2023. The couple publicly showcased their feelings for each other at Super Bowl 2024. Swift, who attended the event, cheered Kelce from her seat and locked him in a warm embrace after the match.

In comparison, US president Donald Trump received a warm response from fans at the event as he is the first president in office to attend the sports event. He took to Truth Social on Monday and shared two videos — one of him receiving loud cheers from the crowd and the other, where Swift receives a negative response from fans.

Moments later, Serena Williams took to X and tweeted that she shouldn’t worry about the haters. “I love you @taylorswift13 don't listen to those booo.”

Recently, at this year’s Grammys, Swift was nominated for six categories, including song of the year, album of the year and best pop vocal album. However, Sabrina Carpenter triumphed over Swift, Billie Eilish and even Ariana Grande to win a Grammy for her hit 2024 album Short and Sweet. Carpenter had previously performed a surprise duet with Swift during the Eras Tour in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 26, 2023.