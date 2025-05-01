Blake Lively dazzles in Rahul Mishra 3D pencil skirt at 'Another Simple Favor' New York promotion

American actress Blake Lively turned heads in a black ensemble designed by Indian fashion designer Rahul Mishra during the promotion for her latest thriller-drama film Another Simple Favor in New York.

Lively sported a hand-embroidered ‘Cityscape’ 3D pencil skirt from Rahul Mishra’s Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, The Pale Blue Dot.

“Hollywood superstar Blake Lively was spotted wearing Rahul Mishra Couture for the promotion of her latest film, ‘Another Simple Favor’ in New York. Styled by herself, she is wearing the hand-embroidered ‘Cityscape’ 3D pencil skirt from Rahul Mishra Spring 2025 couture collection,” the designer wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pictures showcasing Lively flaunting her outfit.

Earlier this year, Mishra designed an outfit for K-pop singer Lisa for her performance at the 97th Academy Awards. The artist’s edgy yet elegant ensemble was also taken from Rahul Mishra’s The Pale Blue Dot collection.

Mishra is a popular face in the world of fashion, with his designs for celebrities like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Nicola Coughlan, and Selena Gomez showcased at different events in the past.

A sequel to director Paul Feig’s 2018 film A Simple Favor, the upcoming movie will be released internationally on Prime Video on May 1. Along with Lively, Anna Kendrick, Andrew Rannells, and Bashir Salahuddin will reprise their roles from the original film in the upcoming movie.

The film is Lively’s first project to release amid new developments in the Justin Baldoni case and fresh allegations leveled against her by the It Ends With Us director.

In December 2024, Lively accused Baldoni of sexual misconduct during the shoot of It Ends With Us and running a smear campaign against her later. Baldoni, who denied the allegations, filed a lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing the couple of using their influence to take control over the shooting for the film and making last-minute changes to the script.

Another Simple Favor is set to premiere on May 1.