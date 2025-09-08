Blackpink’s Rose becomes first K-pop artiste to win MTV VMA 2025 Song of the Year award

K-pop girl band Blackpink’s Rose became the first Korean artiste to win an award for Song of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) 2025 on Sunday.

Rose received the award for her song APT. at New York’s UBS Arena, where the ceremony was held. The track also featured American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars.

K-pop boy band BTS’s Dynamite was also nominated in this category in 2021, but couldn’t secure a win.

Rose, who attended the show in a shimmery, butter-yellow Oscar de la Renta gown at VMA 2025, thanked her co-artiste Bruno Mars for the win. “I want to thank Bruno for believing in me and supporting me,” she said on stage.

“This is a rewarding moment for all the hard work we put in, and I’m so happy to accept this award,” the 28-year-old singer added.

Rose dedicated the award to her 16-year-old self, thanking her for never fearing to dream. “Twelve years later, I dedicate this award to my 16-year-old self who dreamed. And to all those who watched me grow into the artist I am today and placed their dreams in me to make this change… Every single one of you has put me here and now, I believe there is no imposter in the world when MTV has given me this award here at the VMAs”.

She also gave a shoutout to record label Atlantic Records, The Black Label and her bandmates Lisa, Jisoo and Jennie in her acceptance speech.

Released on October 18, 2024, APT. achieved the rare feat of staying at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 for multiple weeks. It also emerged as the fastest Asian Act music video to reach 1 billion views on YouTube, and the fastest K-pop artist song to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Rose’s band Blackpink also bagged a trophy on Sunday as the Best Group. Her bandmate Lisa was named the Best K-pop artist for her song Born Again (feat. Doja Cat and Raye).