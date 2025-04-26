Blackpink singer Lisa to collaborate with Maroon 5 for new single ‘Priceless’

K-pop idol Lisa is set to collaborate with Maroon 5 for her upcoming single Priceless, the American pop band announced on Saturday.

“RICELESS FT. LISA @lalalalisa_m PRE-SAVE NOW,” Maroon 5 wrote on Instagram. The band also posted a video featuring Adam Levine, the lead vocalist of the band, and Lisa during a photoshoot session while a portion of the unreleased track plays in the background.

Fans soon flooded the comment section to call the track “song of the year”. Another fan wrote, “Can’t wait for next week!!!”

With hits like Sugar, Moves Like Jagger, and Girls Like You, Maroon 5 has built a legacy of chart-topping collaborations with artists from diverse genres. Formed in Los Angeles in 1994, the band has become a global phenomenon, selling over 135 million records worldwide and earning three Grammy Awards.

The upcoming single marks Lisa’s first project since her solo stage performance at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which concluded on April 20.

The Blackpink star recently collaborated with Doja Cat and RAYE for her latest release, Born Again, from her debut solo album Alter Ego, which dropped on February 7. She recently dropped the music video for her second track, FUTW, from the album.

The singer also recently made her acting debut with Season 3 of the Emmy-winning HBO series, The White Lotus, which premiered on February 16.

She also became the first Korean artist to perform at the Academy Awards this year. Lisa delivered a powerful performance as a tribute to the iconic James Bond at the Dolby Theatre.