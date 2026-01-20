Blackpink only K-pop group on Billboard’s Greatest Pop Stars of 2025 list

Popular girl band Blackpink has become the only K-pop group to find a place on Billboard’s Greatest Pop Stars of 2025 list alongside American artistes like Addison Rae, Ariana Grande, Benson Boone, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, and Justin Bieber.

Blackpink members Jennie, Lisa, Rose and Jisoo left a significant mark on the music scene with their comeback last year with the single Jump. They also embarked on their much-anticipated Deadline World Tour.

Jump was a massive Billboard hit, debuting at No. 1 on the Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts, and becoming their biggest song globally. It stayed at No. 28 on the Hot 100 for 10 consecutive weeks.

Their world tour, which kicked off in July 2025, spanned over 16 cities and over 31 shows, with reports indicating it drew over 1.3 million attendees.

The tour opener at Goyang Stadium in South Korea sold out immediately, drawing 78,000 fans in two days.

Blackpink’s Paris shows at Stade de France drew 1,10,000 attendees, doubling their previous record for concert footfall in the city. Owing to overwhelming demand, additional shows were announced in major cities including London, Paris, New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles.

Apart from their collective achievements, Blackpink members also delivered record-smashing solo projects last year (except Rose). From chart-busting singles, big festival moments, to acting endeavours, they stood out as solo performers in 2025.

Jisoo dropped her debut solo album Amortage, Jennie released album Ruby, Lisa dropped back-to-back hit tracks and made her acting debut with Season 3 of The White Lotus. Jisoo also returned to acting with Prime Video’s Newtopia.

And while Rose’s biggest releases were in 2024, her song APT. featuring Bruno Mars, peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 in February last year. She became the first Korean artist to bag a nomination at the Grammys for record and song of the year, and ended the year atop the Year-End Global 200 chart.