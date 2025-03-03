Oscars 2025: Blackpink member Lisa’s dazzling outfit has an Indian connection

Blackpink’s Lisa delivered an electrifying performance at the 97th Academy Awards, making history as the first K-pop artist to perform at this prestigious event, and winning applause from fans across the globe.

Apart from her distinct charisma and powerful dance moves, the artiste captivated audiences with her edgy yet elegant ensemble. And, it was a pleasant surprise to see an Indian influence in her ensemble.

Indian fashion designer Rahul Mishra, who designed the outfit for the artiste, revealed on Monday that Lisa’s black attire is from Mishra’s ‘The Pale Blue Dot’ collection, showcased at Paris Haute Couture Week in January.

“Thai singer, actress and model Lalisa Manoban @lalalalisa_m wearing Rahul Mishra couture for her performance at the 2025 Oscar Awards @theacademy. She is wearing the ‘Gaian Genesis’ black tonal leotard from Rahul Mishra’s Spring Couture 2025 collection, The Pale Blue Dot,” the designer wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pictures showcasing Lisa flaunting her outfit during her performance at the Dolby Theatre.

Mishra is a popular face in the world of fashion, with his designs for celebrities like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez showcased at different events in the past.

Lisa delivered a powerful performance as a tribute to the iconic James Bond, at the Dolby Theatre. Alongside Doja Cat and RAYE, she captivated the crowd with her performance and received a standing ovation. The artiste sang Live and Let Die from the eponymous 1973 spy thriller starring Roger Moore and Jane Seymour at the award ceremony.

The Blackpink star recently collaborated with Doja Cat and RAYE for her latest release, Born Again, from her debut solo album Alter Ego, which dropped on February 7. She recently dropped the music video of her second track, FUTW, from the album.

The singer also recently made her acting debut with Season 3 of the Emmy-winning HBO series, The White Lotus, which premiered on February 16.