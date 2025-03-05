Why Bollywood fans are accusing K-pop band Blackpink's Jennie of plagiarism

Bollywood fans have accused K-pop singer Jennie of plagiarism following the teaser launch of her upcoming track, Like Jennie, claiming that the Blackpink member lifted tunes and beats from the theme song for Alia Bhatt’s character in the 2023 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The accusations led to a social media debate, with some fans supporting Jennie while others demanding due credit to Pritam, the composer for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The track Like Jennie from Jennie’s upcoming album is set to drop on March 7.

The buzz began when fans noticed resemblances in the beats, hook, and melody of the two tracks — Like Jennie and Alia’s Rani theme music from the romance drama.

“I cannot believe Jennie is plagiarising Pritam, out of all. Bollywood out of all,” wrote an X user.

One social media user pointed at the plagiarism accusations Pritam himself has faced over the years. “Pritam literally copied Pehli Nazar me note for note without any credits from a Korean song, prolly did the same for this intro, sampled it, from another international song but didn't legally give credits whereas Jennie will give sampling credits,” the user wrote.

Jennie, who recently dropped the track ExtraL, is gearing up for the release of her debut solo album, Ruby, on March 7.

Since Blackpink’s 2016 debut, Jennie was the first member to pursue solo projects, releasing her hit single SOLO and later following it up with You & Me in 2023 during the band’s BORN PINK world tour.

All the members of Blackpink — Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo — last appeared together in the music video of their 2022 single Shut Down, which went on to top the Billboard Global 200.