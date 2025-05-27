American Music Awards: Billie Eilish wins big, Eminem bags a trophy after 15 years

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish won big at the 2025 American Music Awards on Tuesday (IST), bagging trophies in all seven categories she was nominated for.

The star-studded event, attended by some of the biggest names in American music, also saw Beyonce win two awards and rapper Eminem bagging a trophy after 15 years.

Though Billie could not attend the awards ceremony as she was busy with her ongoing HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR, the 23-year-old pop star shared an acceptance speech to the AMAs.

“Oh my God, artist of the year, this is so crazy,” Billie said. “I feel speechless, thank you all so much I love you so much. I wish I could be there tonight, I’m on tour, getting to see you all over the world. Thank you to the AMAs, thank you to the fans, I know you voted for this. This means the world to me. I am so lucky to get to do what I do, and to do it with you! I love you all so much, thank you guys.”

Also, Eminem, who won the favorite male hip-hop artist at the 2025 American Music Awards, also extended gratitude through a virtual award acceptance speech.

He said, “AMAs, what’s up? Favorite male hip-hop artist, thank you, I appreciate that. I think it’s been 23 years since I won my first AMA and I’m 24 years old. That’s crazy. Seriously, man, thank you to the fans. Thank you to everyone who voted for me. I appreciate y’all. Thank you so much.”

The 51st AMAs, held after a two-year break, at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, was also witness to fan-favourite pop stars — including Benson Boone, Lainey Wilson and Shaboozey — turning heads on the red carpet.

American singer and YouTuber Rebecca Black, known for her songs TRUST! and Look At You, attended the event in a bridal-esque short ivory dress, heels and a veil.

Latin singer-songwriter Gloria Estefan, 67, looked stunning in a 3D floral rose-red gown with blooms along her neckline and sleeves. Estefen, popular for her 1985 song Conga, rocked the night with her scintillating performance, which she dedicated to the legacy of Latin Music.

The Beautiful Things singer Benson Boone, who bagged five nominations at the AMA 2025, aced his fashion game in an emerald green jacket over a white top and a tie. He rounded off his look with David Yurman jewellery.

Country folk singer Lainey Wilson, who competed against Beyonce in the Favourite Female Country Artist category, turned heads in a floral co-ord set paired with a cowboy hat.

American actress and comedian Nikki Glaser, one of the presenters at the award ceremony, stunned in a black corset Yara Shoemaker midi dress and pointy black stiletto pumps.

The veteran British singer-songwriter Rod Stewart attended the event in a brocade suit and embellished shoes. The 80-year-old artist was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the AMA 2025.

Collins Obinna Chibueze, known by his stage name Shaboozey, looked dapper in a custom Etro ensemble, which featured a checkered wool jacket. The 30-year-old artist, who was also one of the presenters at the ceremony, rounded off his look with David Yurman jewellery.