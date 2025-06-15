‘Bigg Boss 16’ fame Ankit Gupta reacts to link-up rumours: ‘It’s disturbing’

Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta has reacted to the link-up rumours amid his breakup with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, calling them “absurd” and “disturbing”.

Taking to Instagram, Ankit issued a statement emphasising the importance of respecting boundaries. “There comes a point where silence starts to feel like consent and I'm no longer okay with that. Over the past few months, I've seen countless stories, edits, and assumptions being made about my personal life — with no truth, no context, and absolutely no respect for boundaries.”

“The recent attempt to link me with someone I don't even know, just because they appeared in the same frame, is not just absurd - it's disturbing. Let me say this very clearly. I am a private person. What I choose to share, I share this intention. But what I will not accept is this growing culture of inventing narratives, linking me with strangers, or using my name and face to gain views, likes and attention,” Ankit added.

He further said, “From this point on, any individual or platform spreading false, defamatory, or invasive content about me will be met with legal action - including defamation cases. Having a public life does not mean my dignity is public property.”

“So let's be clear: I'm not here to play along, I'm here to protect what's mine. So before you publish or forward anything ask yourself: is it real, is it respectful, or is it nonsense,” he further said.

Ankit’s statement comes a day after a video of him with an unidentified girl started doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, the actor, known for Udaariyaan and Bigg Boss 16, is seen leaving a restaurant with the woman. Soon after, fans began speculating that the mystery girl is Ankit’s girlfriend.