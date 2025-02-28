Bhumi Pednekar pens note on 10th anniversary of ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar penned a note on Thursday to mark the 10th anniversary of her 2015 debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old actress wrote, “A decade of dreams, hard work, and the most incredible journey as an actor! As I celebrate 10 years in cinema, my heart is filled with gratitude for every person who has been a part of this journey—my family, friends, mentors, filmmakers, co-actors, and the incredible teams that have worked tirelessly behind the scenes.”

Reflecting on the film’s 10-year journey, Bhumi shared a video that highlights key scenes from Dum Laga Ke Haisha, celebrates its awards and recognition and provides a behind-the-scenes look at her experience with weight gain for the role.

Thanking the audience for their love and support, Bhumi wrote, “To my audience, my fans—you are my biggest strength. Your love, support, and belief in me have shaped my journey in ways I can’t even put into words. Every film, every role, every challenge has been worth it because of you.”

“Here’s to the next decade—more stories, more growth, and more magic! Thank you from the bottom of my heart. #10yearsof Bhumi #10YearsToDumLagaKeHaisha,” Bhumi signed off.

Written and directed by Sharat Katariya, Dum Laga Ke Haisha hit theatres on February 27, 2015. The film follows Prem (Ayushmann), a young man from a small town, who is pressured into marrying Sandhya (Bhumi Pednekar), a woman with a larger body size. Prem eventually learns to accept and love Sandhya. The film explores themes of body shaming, love and personal growth.

Alongside Ayushmann and Bhumi, Dum Laga Ke Haisha also featured Sheeba Chaddha, Sanjay Mishra, Alka Amin, Kumar Sanu, Seema Pahwa and Shrikant Verma in key roles.

Bhumi’s latest film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, also starring Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Kapoor, is currently running in cinemas.