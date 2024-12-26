Kartik Aaryan to headline Karan Johar production Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri

Kartik Aaryan is all set to collaborate with Karan Johar’s Dharma Production on a romantic comedy titled Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, the latter announced on Wednesday, dropping the first teaser.

Set to release in 2026, the film will be directed by Sameer Vidwans, who previously helmed Kartik’s 2023 hit Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Karan shared a teaser for the film with the caption, “Wrapped in romance, here comes the best Christmas gift ever from us to you! ❤️ Starring Kartik Aaryan - Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is coming to cinemas in 2026. Directed by Sameer Vidwans.”

Kartik delivers a monologue in the 33-second-long teaser, a signature of his previous romantic comedies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, as the tune of Saat Samundar plays in the background. Kartik is likely to play a mumma's boy in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, which leads to complications in his romantic pursuits.

The film will be jointly produced by Karan, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta from Dharma Productions, alongside Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishore Arora for Namah Pictures.

Karan and Kartik were set to collaborate on Dostana 2, a sequel to the 2008 hit Dostana, announced in 2019. However, the project faced setbacks in 2021, with reports of creative differences leading to a recast. With Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, the two are set to turn a new page in their partnership.

Kartik was last seen in the 2024 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee. Also starring Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), amassed Rs 421 crore gross worldwide.